//Easter comes to Downtown Valdosta

Kids of all ages will be able to enjoy “Egg Hunt Week” in Downtown Valdosta all next week!

From the City of Valdosta:

Valdosta Main Street is making sure Easter egg hunts aren’t just for the little ones this year!

Main Street staff will host a Downtown Egg Hunt Week from Monday, March 29 to Friday, April 2. Each day of the week, an egg will be hidden in one of the many shops in Downtown Valdosta.

Egg Hunt participants can look at daily clues posted on the Downtown Valdosta social media channels and website. Once found, the egg can be turned in for Downtown Dollars, which can be used at participating shops and restaurants. There is only one winner per day.

“Egg Hunt week is always a lot of fun in Downtown Valdosta. It gets people out and moving while also helping to support our Downtown Businesses when the winner cashes in their Downtown Dollars!” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street Program Coordinator.

If you have any questions, please contact the Valdosta Main Street office at 229-259-3577.