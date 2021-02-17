//Wild Adventures hiring 500 for 2021 season

Share with friends











Release:

Wild Adventures Seeking 500 New Hires for 2021 Season

Georgia Theme Park Hosting In-Person and Virtual Hiring Events

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is now hiring for the 2021 Season and is hosting online and in-person hiring events to fill hundreds of open positions.

“We know our guests are ready for some new adventures this year, and to make that happen we are looking for friendly and engaging applicants who want to join a team dedicated to creating those experiences,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager.

Over 500 positions are available in most departments, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, merchandise and photography.

The park has a multi-step hiring process that includes an initial screening over telephone or video call followed by an in-person interview.

“We are also hosting an invite-only hiring event for selected applicants at Recoil Trampoline Park,” said Floyd. “Apply for a job, get an invite to the event, then meet the rest of the Wild Adventures family while also having some high-flying fun.”

To be considered for a position at Wild Adventures, applicants must fill out an application at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

“Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

Wild Adventures opens for the 2021 Season on April 3. For more information about Season Pass and daily ticket sales, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.