//VSU releases graduates list for Fall of 2020

Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2020 Graduates

VALDOSTA, GA (02/08/2021)– Valdosta State University is proud to recognize its graduating class of Fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.

Brady Abbott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Yasser Bajammal of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

LaQuann Batchkoff of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Dallas Beal of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy Religious Studies

Michael Bedient of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Shaquaveous Belcher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Carmela Berry of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art

Rebecca Blankenship of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Sociology

Tashionna Bradford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

Kevina Brantley of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Palle Brito of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Joshua Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Biology

Seth Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education

Stacey Brunston of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership

Adrean Carbaugh of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Mai Carlton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Jimmecha Carr of Albany earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Mary Carter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Steven Carter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Leodeifig Castanon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Diana Chartier of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Tomas Chavarria of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Jamie Childree of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Kaleb Childree of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Lashawna Colbert of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education

Kendall Collier of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders

Teven Daniels of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Kayla Davis of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing

Bryan Deal of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education

John Dickey of Hinesville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Sylvia Dowdy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Bobby Duke of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Nicollette Eakin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education Grades 4-8

Shenna Edmonds of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

James Faber of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Ashley Fletcher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre

Laverne Foster of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Lindsey Garren of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Megan Glorius of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Melanie Graham of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Denzel Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

Haven Hampton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Laura Hanna of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction

Andrew Harper of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education Grades 4-8

Anthony Harrell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Calvin Harrison of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Rachel Hart of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jessica Hash of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology

Jaqueline Hickman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Kristen Hinson of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders

Gabrielle Howard of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Daneil Hudson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Alona Jones Robinson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Steven Kennedy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Antonio Keuma of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Elly Klaus of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration

Emily Koutsky of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education

Nya Lampkin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Jessica Lee of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration

William Lee of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Chelsea Linton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Caroline McClain of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education

Jarmar McQueen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing

Nicholas Millar of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Shaun Morrison of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems

Eric Murdock of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration

Erika Musgrove of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology

Chancellor Myers of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Isaac Nesbitt of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Karen Noll of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Speech-Language Pathology in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Sunghun Park of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing

Jakob Parris of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media

Manshi Patel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

De’Shon Patterson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Katherine Patterson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Hannah Phelps of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Spencer Phinazee of Ellerslie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music

Angela Pittman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Daniel Pittman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History

Courtney Pope of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching

Njeri Pringle of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership

Colt Purdy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Morgan Pyrzenski of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Capital Performance

Christopher Radford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Lauren Radney of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Bailey Raffield of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Gregory Rasmussen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

Caroline Redshaw of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology

Grant Register of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History

Chance Roe of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Aryell Rojas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in English

Noel Rojas Galviz of Valdosta earned the Associate of Arts

Stephen Sandbach of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Adrian Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Kaylah Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration

Kaynneka Smith of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology

Scott Smith of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Gabriel Soriano of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Luke Sowell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Danielle Spivey of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Joshua Stalvey of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Kristyna Stelzer of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy

Ruth Streater of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Jalyn Styles of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education

Jordan Swain of Valdosta earned the Associate of Science in Engineering Studies

Zachary Taylor of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management

Alivia Thomas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Chloe Toole of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Alexis Trouille of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Brandon Turner of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy Religious Studies

Casey Van Nortwick of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Dawn Wachtel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Jamia Washington of St. Petersburg earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kiesha Washington of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Melissa Watson of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Communication

David Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration

Sharoya Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice

Stephen Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Yeasha Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education

Chelan Worms of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication

Mariah Wyand of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance

Christopher Wynn of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing

Linda Yang of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology

“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”

