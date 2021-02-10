//VSU releases graduates list for Fall of 2020

Release:
Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2020 Graduates
VALDOSTA, GA (02/08/2021)– Valdosta State University is proud to recognize its graduating class of Fall 2020, which includes the following area residents.
Brady Abbott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Yasser Bajammal of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
LaQuann Batchkoff of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Dallas Beal of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy Religious Studies
Michael Bedient of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Shaquaveous Belcher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Carmela Berry of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art
Rebecca Blankenship of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Sociology
Tashionna Bradford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Kevina Brantley of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Palle Brito of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Joshua Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Biology
Seth Brown of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
Stacey Brunston of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership
Adrean Carbaugh of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Mai Carlton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Jimmecha Carr of Albany earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Mary Carter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Steven Carter of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Leodeifig Castanon of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Diana Chartier of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Teacher Leadership
Tomas Chavarria of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Jamie Childree of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Kaleb Childree of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Lashawna Colbert of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
Kendall Collier of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders
Teven Daniels of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Kayla Davis of Valdosta earned the Master of Science in Nursing
Bryan Deal of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
John Dickey of Hinesville earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Sylvia Dowdy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Bobby Duke of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Nicollette Eakin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education Grades 4-8
Shenna Edmonds of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
James Faber of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Ashley Fletcher of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre
Laverne Foster of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Lindsey Garren of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Megan Glorius of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Melanie Graham of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Denzel Griffin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Haven Hampton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Laura Hanna of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction
Andrew Harper of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Grades Education Grades 4-8
Anthony Harrell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Calvin Harrison of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Rachel Hart of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jessica Hash of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology
Jaqueline Hickman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Kristen Hinson of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Communication Disorders
Gabrielle Howard of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Daneil Hudson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alona Jones Robinson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Steven Kennedy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Antonio Keuma of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Elly Klaus of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration
Emily Koutsky of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Elementary Education
Nya Lampkin of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
Jessica Lee of Valdosta earned the Master of Public Administration
William Lee of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Chelsea Linton of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Caroline McClain of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Health and Physical Education
Jarmar McQueen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing
Nicholas Millar of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Shaun Morrison of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems
Eric Murdock of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration
Erika Musgrove of Valdosta earned the Education Specialist in Instructional Technology
Chancellor Myers of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Isaac Nesbitt of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Karen Noll of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Speech-Language Pathology in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Sunghun Park of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing
Jakob Parris of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Mass Media
Manshi Patel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
De’Shon Patterson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Katherine Patterson of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Hannah Phelps of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Spencer Phinazee of Ellerslie earned the Bachelor of Arts in Music
Angela Pittman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Daniel Pittman of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History
Courtney Pope of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in Accomplished Teaching
Njeri Pringle of Valdosta earned the Doctor of Education in Leadership
Colt Purdy of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Morgan Pyrzenski of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Capital Performance
Christopher Radford of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Lauren Radney of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Bailey Raffield of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
Gregory Rasmussen of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
Caroline Redshaw of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Office Administration and Technology
Grant Register of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in History
Chance Roe of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Aryell Rojas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in English
Noel Rojas Galviz of Valdosta earned the Associate of Arts
Stephen Sandbach of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Adrian Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Kaylah Scott of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration
Kaynneka Smith of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology
Scott Smith of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Gabriel Soriano of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Luke Sowell of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Danielle Spivey of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Joshua Stalvey of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Kristyna Stelzer of Valdosta earned the Master of Accountancy
Ruth Streater of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Jalyn Styles of Hahira earned the Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education
Jordan Swain of Valdosta earned the Associate of Science in Engineering Studies
Zachary Taylor of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Management
Alivia Thomas of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Chloe Toole of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Alexis Trouille of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Brandon Turner of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy Religious Studies
Casey Van Nortwick of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Dawn Wachtel of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Jamia Washington of St. Petersburg earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kiesha Washington of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Melissa Watson of Valdosta earned the Master of Arts in Communication
David Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Business Administration
Sharoya Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice
Stephen Williams of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Yeasha Williams of Valdosta earned the Master of Education in Adult and Career Education
Chelan Worms of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication
Mariah Wyand of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and the Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance
Christopher Wynn of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Business Admnistration in Marketing
Linda Yang of Valdosta earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology
“I am incredibly proud of our graduates for having the dedication to overcome countless obstacles, including this ongoing global health crisis, and to finish strong and reach this significant milestone,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU. “I am similarly so proud of the world-class faculty and staff who supported these students through life-changing teaching, mentoring, advising, research, community engagement opportunities, and much more on their journey to this special day.”
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts more than 100 degree, certificate, and endorsement programs on campus and online for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to creating a campus culture focused on individual student success, providing students with expanded transformational and experiential learning opportunities, and increasing regional impact by serving as a resource and innovative leader for South Georgia. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu