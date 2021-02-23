//South Georgia Film festival to host national podcast

Share with friends











While most of this year’s South Georgia Film Festival will be hosted online, one event will allow for limited attendance when the festival hosts the AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast.

RELEASE:

SGFF Welcomes Atlanta Film Podcast for 2021

VALDOSTA, GA – Along with over 100 films, the fifth annual South Georgia Film Festival will feature a live podcast recording from the nationally recognized AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast. Interviewing filmmakers visiting for the 2021 festival, the live recording will take place on the Valdosta State University College of the Arts lawn, March 6 at 3 pm.

Formerly Atlanta Film Chat, the AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast hosted by Chuck Thomas has interviewed industry professionals since 2014. As a member of the Indie Film Hustle Podcast Network, Thomas’ interviews have been heard by thousands of listeners nationwide. Along with Chuck Thomas, AFC features the talents of Joshua Gohlke, Michael Jones, Rob Shimer, and Molly Coffee. Thomas and Coffee are both originally from South Georgia.

While much of the fifth annual South Georgia Film Festival will be virtually available through the Eventive platform on computers and TVs March 5-7, the podcast recording will be a part of the limited open-air events this year taking place behind the VSU Fine Arts Building. Passes and individual tickets for the events will provide preferred seating or space to bring a lawn chair. Feature film screenings will be held each night, with the podcast recording taking place Saturday, March 6 at 3 pm.

During this year’s event, Chuck will be interviewing visiting filmmakers including: Carter Adkins, director of Jenna Bums the Loveseat; Jacobe Love, director of A Dangerous Silence and VSU Alum; Thomas Grant, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College professor and director of Blood, Bone & Stone; and Philip Brubaker, renowned video essayist and director of Stranger/Things. The recorded podcast will be available later online and over WVVS radio 90.9.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, Wild Adventures, the Turner Center for the Arts, Valdosta Main Street, the Valdosta Daily Times, the City of Valdosta, Georgia Production Partnership, Fairway Outdoor, the Georgia Film Office, Georgia Beer Company, and MUBI.

The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the craft and industrial impact of film for local businesses. For more information about tickets, visit SGFF21.Eventive.org. Passes for all open-air and virtual events are $40, $25 for students. You can purchase a ticket for any single screening for $5.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.

https://blog.valdosta.edu/southgeorgiafilmfestival/2021/02/20/sgff-welcomes-atlanta-film-podcast-for-2021/