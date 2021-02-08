//SGMC Welcomes Dr. Kimberly Cross

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center and its campuses and affiliates are pleased to announce Kimberly Cross, MD in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology as one of the newest members of its medical staff.

Dr. Cross joins Southern OB/GYN and will be seeing patients in that practice and at SGMC.

Dr. Cross received her Bachelor of Science from Xavier University of Louisiana and her Medical Degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. She completed her obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Georgetown University Hospital at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, where she served as Administrative Chief Resident.

She is married to Alonzo (Lonnie) Ramsey, III who is an ACC Football Official and a high school teacher. In her free time she enjoys spending time with family and friends, gardening, shopping and cooking.

South Georgia Medical Center currently has 18 obstetricians on its medical staff.

For more information on SGMC’s obstetrics and gynecological services, visit sgmc.org.