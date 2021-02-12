//SGMC nurses graduate 12 month residency program

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Celebrates First Cohort Graduation for Nurse Residency Program

On Feb. 11, South Georgia Medical Center celebrated its first cohort graduation of nurse residents to complete the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program.

The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program is a 12 month program designed to prepare new nurse graduates with the skillset they need to care for patients. This program allows residents to advance their knowledge and skills right out of school in order to help successfully transition them into professional careers.

Nurse residents are required to attend monthly seminars, actively participate in all program components, develop and present an evidence based practice project, complete all surveys throughout the program and attend the celebration ceremony to conclude the program.

Shaknequa Pleas, Nurse Residency Program Manager stated, “To be able to see the growth of this class as nurses in the last 12 months has been amazing. I’ve seen nurses come out of their comfort zones, get comfortable being on the floor, deliver the best patient care and develop the skillset they need to become amazing future leaders one day. It was my privilege to congratulate each one of them for their dedication to this program.”

At the end of the program nurse residents receive a nurse residency pin from SGMC Nursing Leadership and a certificate of completion.

All new nurse graduates are eligible for the Nurse Residency program when hired at SGMC. A wide range of positions are offered and available.

To apply, visit sgmc.org/careers.