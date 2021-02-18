//SGMC honors two new Hospital Heroes for February

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Honors February Hospital Heroes

South Georgia Medical Center recognized Lilliana Johnson and Jennifer Harrison as Hospital Heroes at the February Board of Directors meeting.

Johnson is the Physician Services Project Manager for the Graduate Medical Education (GME) program and has been with SGMC since 2014. She was recognized for her outstanding work in developing the GME program and for her critical role in getting SGMC accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for Internal Medicine.

“Lilly has been such an asset to have within our GME program. She’s contributed tremendously to getting our internal medicine department accredited and now she’s working on getting emergency medicine accredited. Everything Lilly has done has moved the GME program three steps forward. I’m grateful to have such an influential employee on my team at SGMC,” says Director of Medical Staff Services Julie Blodgett.

Harrison is an Infection Control Nurse at SGMC Lanier and Berrien Campuses. Harrison has been with the organization for over 20 years and was recognized for her dedication and hard work running the Covid-19 vaccination clinics at both campuses. She has continued to ensure infection prevention guidelines are followed, which has directly impacted the overall success of battling the pandemic within these counties.

Geoff Hardy, Campus Administrator for the SGMC Lanier Campus, stated “I’ve seen Jennifer work harder than anyone else to ensure our vaccination clinics are successful and safe. She has been our point of contact for both campuses at Lanier and Berrien. Not once has she complained, but offered vital solutions to any challenges we’ve faced. Jennifer is very deserving of the Hospital Hero award.”

Both honorees thanked the board and hospital leadership. For more information about SGMC, visit sgmc.org.