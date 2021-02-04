//SGMC adds around-the-clock OB/GYN emergency care

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Enhances Women’s Healthcare with Dedicated Hospitalists and ED

South Georgia Medical Center launched its Obstetrical Gynecology Hospitalist Program and Obstetrics Emergency Department this week to provide 24/7 in hospital OB/GYN availability.

“Adding the OB Hospitalist Group to our health care team represents a significant investment in our health system that offers an elevated standard of care for our patients and positively impacts the lives of women, their babies and the families we are privileged to serve,” said Randy Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Nursing Officer at SGMC.

OB hospitalists are board-certified OB/GYNs who remain in the hospital 24/7. They provide coverage in the labor and delivery department, and also offer a dedicated OB Emergency Department where expecting mothers can receive an examination at any time, day or night, by an obstetrician should they be concerned about their progress. OB hospitalists evaluate patients, respond to emergencies in the hospital, provide support to community OB/GYNs and care for patients whose obstetrician may not be readily available.

OB hospitalist programs enhance the care and safety for pregnant patients, but do not replace the care of their regular obstetrician. When an emergency intervention is needed or an unexpected delivery occurs, they are already in the hospital to ensure quality, timely care.

OB hospitalists aren’t just for deliveries. “Aside from emergencies, our providers are here to help with any issues that may arise,” said OB Hospitalist Medical Director Dr. Samuel Taylor. “This could be anything from elevated blood pressure to more serious issues. Fortunately, serious issues don’t occur often, but if they do we are there to add an additional layer of safety and confidence for women.”

Pregnant women in need of emergency care will continue to use the main ED entrance at SGMC and be escorted to the OB Emergency Department adjacent to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

According to OB Hospitalist Group, there are 31 percent fewer perinatal safety events at hospitals that have an OB hospitalist. A 2013 study even showed that having OB hospitalists led to a 27 percent reduction in cesarean deliveries.

“Our goal is to provide the resources a woman may need to have a positive experience with her pregnancy,” said Smith. “Hospitalists help us do that.”

OB hospitalists include physicians, both new physicians to the area and ones who have already been practicing at SGMC.

For more information or to view members of the OB Hospitalist Group, visit sgmc.org.