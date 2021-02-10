//Recommendation Committee to review resumes for Municipal Judge position

Share with friends











Release:

The City of Valdosta Municipal Court Judge Recommendation Committee will hold a meeting on Wednesday, February 10 at 4:30 p.m. to review applications for the vacant Municipal Court Judge position. The meeting will be held in the City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room located at 300 N Lee Street.

Although the definitive selection of the Municipal Judge is that of Mayor and Council, the City Council created a Recommendation Committee to review resumes for the Municipal Judge position. After the review of the submitted responses, the Committee will bring forth the most qualified candidates for Mayor and Council consideration. For any questions or further information, please contact Catherine Ammons, Deputy City Manager of Administration by email at cammons@valdostacity.com or phone at (229) 259-3545