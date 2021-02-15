//Lowndes County announces new Public Information Officer

Share with friends











Release:

Barwick Named Lowndes County Public Information Officer

Lowndes County, Georgia– Lowndes County has appointed Meghan Barwick, an experienced marketing and public relations professional, as the county’s new Public Information Officer (PIO).

As the PIO, Barwick will be responsible for managing, planning, organizing and directing the county’s information and communications programs. To ensure a positive public image of the county and the timely provision of information to citizens, Barwick will also serve as a liaison between the county and the media.

Barwick comes the county after serving in marketing, media and public relations roles at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC).

With over a decade of experience, Barwick understands the value of keeping the community informed.

“We are excited to have Meghan join our fantastic team here at Lowndes County,” said County Manager Paige Dukes. “She will make a great addition within the county with her knowledge of marketing and public relations principles and practices. Making sure the community is informed and engaged is very important to us here at Lowndes County.”

Barwick holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts specializing in Broadcast Journalism from Valdosta State University.

“We are proud to have Meghan serve as our Public Information Officer,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. I’ve worked with Meghan throughout the years in her previous roles at the Development Authority and SGMC and she’s done a great job.”

Barwick is a native of Lowndes County and a graduate of Lowndes High School and Valdosta State University. In 2018, Meghan was named Young Professional of the Year by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. She is an active member in our community as a founding member of South Georgia PRSA. A graduate of Leadership Lowndes Class of 2017, Barwick is currently serving as a board member for Leadership Lowndes and serves on the Board of Directors for the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation.

“I am thrilled for this new opportunity. I look forward to serving alongside quality individuals who make up the staff of Lowndes County and informing the community about their daily efforts and programs that make Lowndes County a wonderful place,” said Barwick.