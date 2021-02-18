//Lowndes Board of Commissioners host annual planning meeting

Share with friends











Pictured: Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman, At-Large

Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will hold their annual planning meeting on Jekyll Island February 25-26, 2021 at the Jekyll Island Hotel, Cherokee Cottage, 371 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island, Georgia. The planning meeting will begin on Thursday, February 25 at 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and resume Friday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. wrapping up at 12:00 noon.

The purpose of the annual planning meeting is to discuss vision, goals, and direction for the future of Lowndes County. Agenda items to be discussed include facility projects (SPLOST & non-SPLOST), utilities, fire/rescue service expansion, road improvement projects, zoning, housing initiatives, litter control, economic development opportunities and more. The items being presented have been selected by the commissioners and will be prioritized during their discussion.

The annual planning meeting is open to citizens. In addition, staff will release a synopsis of discussions that will be posted on the county’s website, www.lowndescounty.com. Any official actions on items will take place at a future public meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

While Lowndes County has not held an annual planning meeting out of town for the past several years, the intent is to provide an environment in which elected officials can come together without distraction to strategically address community needs and set goals for the next year. The timing of the annual planning meeting is in accordance with the beginning of the budget process each year.

Daily updates will be posted online, www.lowndescounty.com. In response to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed.