LHS Off-Broadway competed strongly at the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) State One Act Play Competition. Two cast members were named to the All-State cast: Lauren Greer, for her role as Annie Cannon and Eliza Shiver, who played Margaret Leavitt in Silent Sky.

The mission of the LHS Off-Broadway Acting Company is to develop student excellence in the theatre arts and to share student talents with our school and community.