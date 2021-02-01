//LCS arrest ‘Ghost Face Gangsters’ members for drugs, violence

Share with friends











Release:

With an initial report of a domestic violence related aggravated assault, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators, and members of the F.B.I. Gang Task Force, began a week long investigation of local members and associates of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a white-supremacist gang, with a Georgia prison system origin. The victim reported being beaten and choked by a member of the gang, which was reported to have occurred at a Lowndes County address.

Investigators located the alleged offender, and Ghost Face member, Justin Lowe, at a Sandpiper Drive address, along with Jeremy Terry, another self identified member of the gang. Lowe was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, after a revolver was found hidden in the walls of the home. The investigation of the two revealed that gang members were actively involved in methamphetamine distribution and the introduction of contraband into the Georgia prison system on behalf of the gang.

Investigators identified Gary Kyle Turner, another Ghost Face member, and Tia Folsom, as the sources of supply for methamphetamine, originating out of Colquitt County, Georgia.

A search warrant was served at the Pine Mill Drive home, yielding narcotics, firearm evidence, a suspected incendiary grenade, blood evidence suspected to be from the reported assault and evidence related to suspected fraud. William Fred Brown Jr, a Ghost Face associate, is the resident of the home.

Another search on Main Street in the Clyattville area, lead to the seizure of methamphetamine and currency related to the sale of the drug, and further established the Ghost Face connection to the area.

The following day, Investigators returned to the Sandpiper Drive neighborhood, locating Terry and an associate, Stevie Mercer, and arrested the two for methamphetamine charges, which lead to a later arrest of Turner and Folsom.

Investigators, working with investigators in Colquitt County, learned that Turner was wanted by Alabama law enforcement for an aggravated assault related charge, stemming from a shooting. Turner and Folsom were suspected of being at a Valdosta motel and were later arrested, after being found to possess approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine, which they were in the act of distributing, along with a firearm.

This arrest identified a suspect in Colquitt County as the source of supply of the methamphetamine, and this information was shared with law enforcement officers in Moultrie to further their case against the trafficker. Subsequent searches of residences in Colquitt County allowed investigators to seize approximately six kilograms of methamphetamine.

Subsequent arrests related to the gang and their associates are anticipated to occur. Cases worked during the investigation will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office for consideration.