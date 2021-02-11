//LCS announces SAFE winners for February

Share with friends











Release:

February S.A.F.E. Award Winners

Congratulations to the February S.A.F.E. (Safety Awareness for Everyone) Award Winners with Lowndes County Schools! The February winners are Lakisha Wakefield (Custodial Department) and Tammy Therien (School Nutrition Department) with Lake Park Elementary School (LPE). These dedicated employees were selected for this award for making safety their #1 priority! Each winner received a $50 gift and will be re-entered for a $100 drawing at the end of the school year. Valdosta Insurance Services sponsors this award.

Tammy Therien takes extreme pride in what she does every day to feed the students and staff at Lake Park Elementary School. During this time of COVID-19, Tammy makes safety a top priority. She packages the meals for virtual students to make sure that the meals that are sent home have the proper instructions for safe cooling and heating. Tammy is an asset to the LPE nutritional department. She makes an intentional effort to speak to each student by name as they come through the lunchroom and she is encouraging to faculty and staff. Positivity is one of Tammy’s many strengths and it is contagious throughout our building. Students love her festive lunchroom decorations!

LPE – Wes Taylor and Lakisha Wakefield

LaKisha Wakefield leads our custodial department with a smile on her face and with a calm demeanor. She is very friendly and helpful to everyone she encounters throughout the day. She is always willing to do whatever task she is given and does so with a great attitude. LaKisha supports her team and ensures that teachers have needed supplies. In addition to her daily routines, she takes time to interact with students to brighten their day. LaKisha is very deserving of the S.A.F.E. Award! We are thankful she is a part of our team at LPE as she is truly an asset!