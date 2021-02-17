//Jeff Lovell donates dragster track to Valdosta Middle School

Share with friends











Release:

VMS Off to the Races Thanks to a Donation from Lovell Engineering Associates

Jeff Lovell, president of Lovell Engineering Associates, graciously purchased a FasTrak Elevated Track and starting system for the VMS engineering class.

This state of the art track system will help enhance learning opportunities when students complete the dragster design challenge. In honor of Lovell Engineering Associates, the track has been named, “Lovell Motorsport Speedway.” We will share updates when the racing begins.