//Drug dealer caught after ignoring Georgia’s Hands-Free Law

Share with friends











Release:

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 6:23 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department observed a subject, later identified as Richard Brown II, using his cellular phone while driving in the 500 block of North Saint Augustine Road. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and while speaking with Brown, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle. Officers located over 100 grams of marijuana, packaged consistently with sales, in the vehicle along with a handgun. The approximate value of the marijuana was $2000. Brown was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following violations:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (Felony);

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (Felony); and

Violation of Georgia Hands-Free Law (Misdemeanor).

“We are proud of our officer for finding these drugs before they could be put out into the community”. Lt. Scottie Johns