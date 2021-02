Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The City of Valdosta recently announced the launch of the Valdosta Community Input Survey with a giveaway prize for some who complete it. The survey takes under 10 minutes to complete, but residents who enter must complete the survey by February 19. Possible prizes in the giveaway include two city swag bags, an assortment of local store gift cards, and “downtown dollars”. There will be six winners total.

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CBBJKZY