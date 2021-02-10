//Arrest made in Tifton hotel fire

Share with friends











Release:

MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH TIFT COUNTY FIRE

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jason Carlos Montano, 40, was arrested on 1st Degree Arson and Criminal Damage to Property charges in connection with a hotel fire in Tift County. The fire occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel, 579 Old Omega Road, in Tifton around 7:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1.

“Mr. Montano jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire. He was later treated at Tift County Regional Hospital for severe lacerations,” said Commissioner King. “Working with the Tifton Fire and Police Department, we have ruled this fire to be arson, and have taken out warrants for Mr. Montano’s arrest.

Several rooms at the hotel received smoke and water damage, but the fire was contained to one room. Mr. Montano is being held in the Tift County Jail.