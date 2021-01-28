//Wiregrass presents fall semester President’s and Dean’s Lists

Share with friends











President’s and Dean’s List Announced for Fall Semester at Wiregrass

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester 2020.

The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2020 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) David Gaona, Jasmine Jaimes, Diego Tinajero-Aguilar, and Estrellita Torres

(Ben Hill) Dalton Allmond, Suzie Gibbs, and Samuel Manley

(Berrien) Jared Beasley, Hannah Hall, Andrea Jacobsen, Alexis Miller, Ashlynn Turner, and Angela Weathers

(Brooks) William Exum and Shirley McRae

(Charlton) Amori Everett

(Clinch) Fara Sirmans

(Coffee) Aliza Compton, Jackson Cowart, Sierra Dorminey, Hogan Doyle, Ezequiel Garduno Tavera, Rachael Gray, Michael James, Corey Koch, Abbie O’Steen, Shealyn Sommers, Maria Thompson, Jenna Williams, and Micheal Woods

(Cook) Jessica Drawdy, James McFadden, Monica Olson, Nayib Rodriquez, Trevieon Sipplen, James Taylor, and Brandon Walker

(Irwin) Dannella Elliott, Cara Lott, Summer Pridgen, Christopher Richardson, Spencer Tomberlin, Tanya Wilkes, and Diana Yawn

(Lanier) Jacob Dube, Mychaela Fontana, Jada McRae, and Khandice Moore

(Lowndes) Malik Adams, Kaylee Bachtell, Kristin Beckham, Brandi Brooklin, Andrew Cooper, Amanda Corey, Russell Crawford, Brandie Deloach, James Edwards, Stephanie Emmett, Aaron Eveland, Andrew Francis, Kaysie Goff, Kylie Greene, Carlton Greenway, Russell Hunter, MJ Johnson, Shawn Kelleher, Rardrekous Latson, Jaclyn Lilly, Haley Manac, Sarah Martin, Jacob McSpadden, Shamara Melvin, Britta Mink, Warren Moorman, Andrea Oliver, Dominique Perkins, Jewel Pinder, Hope Rayburn, Beatrice Roland, Aaniyah Sellers, William Smith, Joshua Stephenson, Dallas Stone, Michael Ward, Amber Warren, Timese Warren, Kari Williams, Jeremiah Woodruff, and Karina Wylie

(Madison) Ross Bass

(Pierce) Jason Holloway and Logan Todd

(Tift) Serria Lanier

(Ware) Zachary Harris

(Out of State) Alyssa Gittins

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2020. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020 and are listed by county:

(Appling) Warren Rand

(Atkinson) Isaac Zavaleta

(Ben Hill) Ginger Hart, Jasmine Melton, Claire Pruitt, Robert Reese, Clifford Searcy, Kimberly Thrower, Jesse Tucker, and Zacoria Williams

(Berrien) Christina Gray, Cheryl Peterson, Samuel Postell, and Emaly Schools

(Coffee) Amber Carver, Ethan Comer, Alyssa Fussell, Evan Merritt, Princess Merritt, Dieasha Mobley, Katie Shatto, Sarah Smith, Alexi Sweat, and Troy Taft

(Colquitt) Adrian Malagon- Galvan

(Cook) Justice Dosier, Makailah Murphy, and Katie VanAvery

(Crisp) Mollie Mathis

(Douglas) Richard McGaha

(Echols) Melissa Farias

(Irwin) Felisha Dukes, and Lepoleon Harris

(Lanier) Samantha Bolling and Brenda Clark

(Lincoln) Crystlynn Ritchie

(Lowndes) Lorrin Arnold, Jonathon Aspinwall, Maya Baker, Anthony Bradley, Samantha Calel, Madeline Castor, Naiari Causey, Brandon Chandler, Lee Cooper, Jeana Costanzo, Walker Davis, Lillian Dupree, Cara Eaton, Keavya Edwards, Avery Fletcher, Lakesha Florence, Katrell Foster, Sherina Foster, Wesley Glover, Payton Hall, Melissa Haskins, Kateris Jackson, Courtney Jenkins, Isaiah Kincade, Tiannah Larkins, Tanisha Lee, Stephen Leon, Logan Lesh, Grant Lily, Nicholas Lopez, Qritrenton Lumpkin, Hailey Luong, Tanner Maine, Jordan Matts, Sabrina McCrae, Ashley McCutchin, Kayla Moseley, Dalton Norris, Rasheikca Platt, Pa’Shaun Pride, Ryan Prisbrey, Claire Roberts, Amber Rose, Isaac Royal-Patterson, Breana Russell, Sabrina Sicoli, Chae Smart-Dix, Shannon Spreng, Lauren Tomlinson, and Charlesia Williams

(Peach) Mollie Moore

(Telfair) Taylor Sage

(Tift) Taylor Corbett and Crystal Ventura

(Wilcox) Tylana Daniels