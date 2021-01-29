//Wiregrass commemorates Fall graduates virtually

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass announces Fall 2020 Graduates

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College premiered the Fall 2020 Commencement Exercises virtually on Thursday, December 17. The ceremony honored 452 students who were awarded their associate degree, diploma or technical certificate of credit as well as 23 High School equivalency graduates. Among those graduating, the college awarded 77 Associate Degrees, 137 Diplomas, and 553 Technical Certificates. Some students received Technical Certificates in multiple areas.

Culinary Arts graduate, Hailey Rathmann found the Dual Enrollment program to be the perfect ingredient to help succeed sooner at Wiregrass. Before attending college, Hailey was homeschooled from preschool and up until she started taking dual enrollment courses. In addition to her schooling, she stayed busy with dance and bible studies. When she began taking classes at Wiregrass, Hailey was able to take core classes like American History, English Literature, Biology, as well as degree-specific courses in her chosen field: Culinary Arts.

Hailey started cooking and baking at a young age, so a career in this field fit perfectly with her interests. She learned about Wiregrass’ Culinary Arts program when he older sister began taking Dual Enrollment classes while in high school. “When I started taking college credit while in high school I signed up for Culinary Arts classes and learned quickly I wanted to earn my degree in this field.” Taking college classes while in high school helped her not only save time, but also save money. Because she took her classes as a dual enrollment student, they counted for both high school and college coursework. “For me by taking classes ahead in college, helped me to graduate high school a year early,” shared Hailey.

When asked if she would recommend Dual Enrollment to others she responded, “I can’t recommend it enough to other high school students, and a big thank you to the many people who helped me through the dual enrollment and college process. I’m so grateful to all the staff and instructors at Wiregrass for being so willing to work with me over the past few years.” Hailey graduated from high school May of 2020 and from Wiregrass in December 2020 with her Culinary Arts Degree and ServSafe certification, her Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Studies and technical certificates of Food Production Worker 1, Prep Cook, and Catering Specialist. She currently works at Holt’s Sweet Shop where she began as an intern and is now employed full-time.

Wiregrass is proud to announce the Fall 2020 graduates for technical certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees listed below by county:

(Appling) Luke White

(Atkinson) Mccijah Adair,Benjamin Browing,Raymond Cato, Andrew Davis, Jessica Fletcher, Tyneice Fullmore, Noah Gaona, Fredy Gonzalez, Xzadrian Holmes, Ally Mancil, Artis McRae, Mallory Meeks, Anthony Newsome, Bryoczvia Northcutt, and Dylan Spivey

(Bacon) Bailee Jones, and Peter Simmons

(Ben Hill) James Allen, Kevious Battle, Alexandria Byrd, Juanita Cooper, Stephanie Cortez, Cesar Cruz, Elaine Elder, Jacques Freeman, T’Keara Gaulden, Kerrigan Howell, Lakelyn Huggins, Zachary Hulett, Nikki Johnson, Treyawna Knight, Daniel Marx, Coleman Newton, Lizbeth Perez, Dejhonna Powell, Robert Reese, Demond Richardson, Takeila Richardson, Kelton Sandifer, Richard Smith, Michelle Soliz, Justin Thompson, De’Quasha Thornton, Kimberly Thrower, Ruby Wilcox, and Austin Young

(Berrien) Yazmin Arreola, LeAnn Beville, Kristin Cardinali, Kobe Chance, Zachary Clendenin, Haylee Coghill, Robert Giddens, David Gleason, Christina Gray, Shae Holland, Kelsie Hunt, Andrea Jacobsen, Ashton Jasinski, Meagan Lindsey, Joslyn Lott, Benjamin Lucky, Kristal Mallory, MaryAnn Rowe, Emaly Schools, Alexandria Short, Joshua Trowell, Emily Warren, and Ransom Weidner

(Brooks) Dusty Delk, William Exum, Ebony Godfrey, Kiefer Goebel, Erica Grant, LaToya Hampton, Bobby Higgs, Keaira Johnson, Rocio Kringle, Jada Lynch, Tabatha Martin, Marje’ Mosley, Kia Reynolds, and Gerald Taylor.

(Clinch) Jacob Ayscue, Demarcus Hodges, Savannah Rewis, and Fara Simmons

(Coffee) Michael Adams, Tom Alvarado, Randy Armour, Jordan Barton, John Batten, Evelyn Bouvia, Mackenzie Burch, Asia Campbell, Amber Carver, Gisel Castro, Devonta Charles, Lacey Chavez, Ethan Comer, Tyler Corsa, Katie Davis, Jabari English, Keyshawn Fields, Ryan Fields, Dameon Fillmore, Jenna Fulcher, Alexandria Gonzalez, Shedrick Grady, Donald Hall, Vanessa Harris, Emanuel Hernandez, Ansleigh Hill, John Hollaman, Angela Howell, Amanda Jarnagin, Mario Jones, Ezekiel Keanum, Hunter Kicklighter, Natairi Kirkland, Sarah Lawson, Kirk McDonald, Callie McKinion, Candice Merritt, Patricia Merritt, Princess Merritt, Zenan Merritt, Mark Mizell, Dieasha Mobley, Chase Moore, Anthony Moseley, Ben Musgrove, Ronda Nelson, Stephanie Olivo, Donald Parsons, Breanna Paulk, Lona Penson, Jesse Ragan, Zaria Reed, Savanna Reliford, Louis Rentz, Logan Rigdon, Gail Ring, Reontae’ Royals, Nagiya Sallet, Sarah Smith, Sasha Soto, Kaitlynn Spivey, Tymothy Spivey, Chase Strong, Michael Taft, Matthew Teston, Thad Thomas, Maria Thompson, Carolina Tilley, Dakota Veal, Brady Vornsand, Tasheena White, Cedric Williams, Ashya Williams-Powell, Chad Wilson, Hilary Wilson, Micheal Woods, and Nikerra Young

(Colquitt) Lorena Barajas, Cyera Haynes, and Casey Perez

(Columbia) Gabriella Biamonte

(Cook) – Candice Dean, Justice Dosier, Jessica Drawdy, Jacob Hall, Jerry Johnson, Zamirah Johnson, Shari Jones, James McFadden, Chasity Merritt, Francisco Moreno, Makailah Murphy, Monica Olson, Kimberly Pickett, Jona Pitts, Jansen Purvis, Cheylin Ray, Amber Reis, and Darrell Wright.

(Crisp) Scotti Coffee

(Echols) Jordan Crosby, Andrew Culpepper, and Nikki Edwards

(Irwin) Suree Drawdy,Felisha Dukes, Stephanie Goddard, Stephen Goodman, Krystle Greer, Steven Nichols, Jason Richardson, Amanda Scarbary, Tim Shiver, Felicia Stanley, and Carrie Whitley

(Jeff Davis) Cash Girtman, Brian Howell, and Lane Vickers

(Lanier) Mychaela Fontana, Jeramy Paulk, McKenzie Royals, Kieandria Williams, and Nalaysia Williams

(Lowndes) Lukenzie Absolu, Malik Adams, Austin Anderson, Rachelle Anderson, Lorrin Arnold, Heather Bailey, Maya Baker, Jerry Becton, Kristen Becton, Jasmine Berrian, Mandy Blake, Morgan Braddy, Chavayae Brown, Marcus Brown, Ann Calhoun, Robert Carter, Nicholle Castro Batalha De Araujo, Savanna Chewning, Alesa Clark, Devin Coffee, NaMyia Colston, Angelique Connor, Russell Crawford, Joel Cregan, Anthony Cristofalo, Kevin Cumbus, Elijah Davis, Lizmarie De La Cruz Morales, Amy Dean, Kylani Dean, Jonetta Dell, Brandie Deloach, T’Aria Donaldson, Bethany Edwards, James Edwards, Deanna Ehling, Casey Fields, Jeremiah Finnissee, Shannon Fleener, Jacob Flemming, Angela Fletcher, Lakesha Florence, Hank Flythe, Sherina Foster, Koven Fulton, Jonathan Garcia, Austin Gittins, Liesett Grant, Nathaniel Gray, Kylie Gray, Mikala Gregory, John Griffith, Jonathan Gunter, Te-Derek Hallman, James Hancock, Amanda Hanible, Rilexus Henderson, Adrienne Hill, Raphael Holley, Wilson Hollis, Lakiesha Howard, Melanie Hubbard , Hope Jackson, Jason Johnson, MJ Johnson, Sharon Johnson, Sheddina Johnson, Darrin Jones, Daysha Jones, Justin Jones, Ronneaq Jones, Susan Jones, Brendan Justesen, Jonathan Keeley, Rebecca Kidd, Franklin King, Travis Kiser, Matthew Larson, Rardrekous Latson, Frederick Lee, Melissa Lee, Logan Lesh, Jaclyn Lilly, Qritrenton Lumpkin, Jacquelyn Mallard, Sarah Martin, Raven Matchett, Ryan Mathis, Jordan Matts, Jesse McDougald, Brandon McDuffie, David McEnaney, Michelle McKeithen, Sonja McKnight, Aracia McQueen, Tanikka McQueen, Kiana Merritt, Danielle Milhollin, Dustin Miller, Britta Mink, Caleb Moore, Christy Morgan, Kimberly Moss, Kamryn Murray, Kaylynn Myers, Jocelyn Neal, Katelyn Parker, Shelby Parker, Rachel Patelski, Angela Perez-Ramirez, Dominique Perkins, Rebecca Peters, Jewel Pinder, Ayla Pinney, Jessica Plymal, Hailey Rathmann, Lauren Rathmann, Shenique Ray, Benjamin Renfro, Mar’Quaysh Richardson, Darrius Robinson, Shundalya Robinson, Walter Rogers, Amber Rose, Christina Rothrock, Giovanni Rusconi, John Samaras, Ebony Sanders, Caitlyn Schunhoff, Daphne Sermons, Bailey Shanks, Sabrina Sicoli, Christa Sirman, Morgan Sirmans, Sophia Small, Chae Smart- Dix, LaToya Smith, Joshua Snyder, Toni Snyder, Dallas Stone, Ebony Stukes, Savannah Suhr, Raven Sutton, Debra Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Lauren Thrasher, Keri Tompkins, Candice Trant, James Vu, Willie Wade, Charen Waller, Michael Ward, Ashley Warren, Semaj Washington, Madison Weathers, Antwan Whitlock, Joseph Whitmore, Anthony Williams, Bernetha Williams, Pynale Williams Sheila Williams, Shirley Williams, and William Zhao

(Madison) Allison Buchanan

(Mitchell) Kennedi Butts

(Pierce) Jason Holloway

(Telfair) Mary-Anna Royal, Taylor Sage, Allen Thompson

(Thomas) Michael Barwick, Rebecca Beaty, Tyreek Jester, Alessha Jones, and John Murphy

(Tift) Bethany Barber, Taylor Corbett, Kevin Griffith, Marco Gutierrez, Laura Harvey, Shatory Johnson, and Renata Williams

(Turner) Thristan Hall, Kimberly McKee, and Rebecca Reckley

(Ware) Stanley Britton, and Aquasha Jones

(Wilcox) Steven Arbegast, Phillip Beach, Dennard Catron, Mary Clark, and Demetrius Moss

(Worth) Amanda Freeland

(Out of State) Larry Bryant, Tavares Sanders, and Audrey Selph