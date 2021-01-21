//Wiregrass announces Spring Express term availability

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Accepting New Students for Spring Express

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is currently accepting new students for Spring Express term. This is an opportunity for those who may have missed Spring Semester deadlines to enroll in the college’s shortened semester. Classes for Spring Express begin February 18. Students can succeed sooner by enrolling in core classes and/or signing up for online classes. Programs like Automotive Technology, Precision Machining, Culinary Arts, and Business Technology are accepting new students for Spring Express. Students seeking to enroll in an Allied Health program can take required Allied Health Science Classes. Wiregrass has 77 programs that now qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. The HOPE Career Grant provides financial aid to qualifying students and can allow them to graduate with little to no debt. Wiregrass has campuses in Valdosta, Fitzgerald, Douglas, and Sparks. For more information, visit the college’s website at https://www.wiregrass.edu. Options for applying online are also available on the website.