//Wild fire at Avon Park, Moody AFB

Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. —

A wild fire broke out at Avon Park, Area 6, on 26 Jan. 2021. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

As of 28 Jan., 2021, the fire is estimated to have affected approximately 800 acres of wooded area outside of the active range and is not expected to spread beyond the installation or damage any structures. The fire is currently being monitored and contained.

An evacuation plan for the surrounding area is not currently in effect. Smoke from the fire will affect the local region and is anticipated to last 2-3 days.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146, 23wg.pa@us.af.mil or officialflyingtigersmediaops@gmail.com. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.