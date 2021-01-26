//VPD reminds motorists to drive safe during game weekend

Share with friends











There is nothing super about missing the biggest football game of the season because you are drunk sitting in a jail cell.

That is why the Valdosta Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety are reminding everyone to always make the smart decision to never drive when under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Valdosta Police Department will join state and local law enforcement agencies to prevent drunk driving crashes during Super Bowl weekend by taking all legally impaired drivers they find on the road to jail. No warnings. No excuses.

“Georgia law enforcement enforce DUI laws every day, but state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers know events like Super Bowl weekend lead to a greater probability of impaired drivers endangering the lives of everyone on the road,” Sergeant Griffin said. “Drunk driving is a choice, and we are asking everyone to choose wisely by not getting behind the wheel when they know they are going to consume alcohol, or other impairing substances. Because those drivers who ignore our warnings may find themselves in a jail cell.”

While COVID-19 will prevent many people gathering at parties or at bars and restaurants to watch the big game this year, state and local law enforcement officers remind those fans who will have alcohol on their tailgate menu on gameday to pass the keys to a sober driver should they need to travel.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 10,141 people killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in the United States in 2019.

While the number of alcohol-impaired driving deaths in Georgia in 2019 dropped by six percent from the previous year, alcohol is a factor in one out of four traffic deaths in the state.

“Georgia law enforcement officers do not want to have to arrest anyone for DUI, but they know they are preventing a possible DUI crash with every impaired driver they take to jail,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “All drunk driving deaths are completely preventable, and we are asking everyone to join our fight to save lives on our roads by choosing to never drive after drinking.”

Valdosta Police Department, GOHS, and NHTSA offer the following tips to help stop drunk driving:

Chose a non-drinking person to be the designated driver before going out. Do not let someone you know get behind the wheel if they have been drinking. Let friends know they can contact you for a sober ride when needed. Those hosting a party where alcohol is served should make sure guests leave with a sober driver. Always wear your seat belt because it is the best defense against impaired drivers.