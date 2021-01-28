//Valdosta kicks off ‘Love Downtown’ campaign

Share with friends











Valdosta Main Street Kicks Off Annual ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ Campaign

Valdosta Main Street is gearing up to kick off a month-long ‘Love Downtown Valdosta’ marketing campaign. This campaign will run through the entire month of February, from Monday, February 1 until Sunday, February 28, and encourage residents to visit the downtown shops and restaurants in some of the slower spending months.

“This campaign is to remind people to come downtown, love downtown, and support our local business down here,” said Main Street Director, Ellen Hill. As an additional incentive to shop local, for every $25 spent, citizens will be entered into a drawing to win $200 in Downtown Dollars.

The second part of this promotion is the Valdosta Love Lock Fence. Citizens can add a lock to the fence, located in Bennie’s Alley, to signify their unbreakable love for their partner, children, or even pets. This is a free public art project that citizens are encouraged to participate in.

If you have any questions, please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.