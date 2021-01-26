//Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on Azalea Drive

Share with friends











Release:

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 2301 Azalea Drive. The call was received from dispatch at 5:08 AM. Fire crews arrived on scene in less than three minutes to find heavy flames coming from the roof. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. A total of eighteen fire personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of fire was determined to be electrical.