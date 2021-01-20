//Pine Grove Elementary announces newly donated flag

Share with friends











Release:

Special Flag at Pine Grove Elementary School

Pine Grove Elementary School (PGE) instructs many students whose parents are serving in the military. This connection offers unique experiences for the students and staff of PGE. Parents who travel around the world offer interesting lessons for PGE students. When Master Sergeant Michael Kelly, father of Kindergarten student Easton Kelly noticed the American flag was looking a bit worn, he provided a new American flag for the PGE campus. This flag is special because it flew with Master Sergeant Kelly while he served in Iraq. On January 19, Master Sergeant Kelly and Easton helped raise the new American and Georgia flags in front of the school. Pine Grove Elementary School appreciates the donation and loves their military families.

Photo 1: Master Sergeant Kelly, Easton Kelly, Deputy Tim Yorkey (School Resource Officer), and Al Swilley (Principal)

Photo 2: Master Sergeant Kelly and Easton Kelly