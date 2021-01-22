//New birthing beds come to South Georgia Medical Center

Share with friends











Release:

SGMC Enhances Labor Experience with Revolutionary Birthing Beds

The Birthplace at South Georgia Medical Center recently upgraded its fleet of birthing beds to bring a new level of comfort and efficiency to the labor experience. The investment includes new patient beds, suitable for labor, delivery, recovery and post partum, which include many features that make the process easier for both mothers and their providers.

“This is just one of many upgrades the Birthplace has undergone lately to become the region’s destination for child birth,” says SGMC Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Peggy Knight. Also arriving at SGMC this month will be 30 new bassinets.

SGMC recently introduced advanced wireless technology for monitoring that provides mothers the freedom to safely move around during the labor process. Additionally, the facility will complete installation of AngelEye technology next week. This is a new secure, video live stream app that allows families to view their baby remotely.

SGMC’s Birthplace has the region’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with two neonatologists and the area’s only OB hospitalist program and OB emergency department. SGMC is committed to women’s health throughout the region and is excited to deploy the latest technology and continue developing cutting edge programs for women and infants.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.