//Moody announces potential delays due to readiness exercises

Share with friends











Release:

Moody AFB Conducts Readiness Exercises

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – The 23d Wing at Moody Air Force Base will be conducting several readiness exercises between Jan. 19, 2021 and Feb. 5, 2021.

The exercises may result in gate closures or traffic delays, and some base customer service agencies may be temporarily closed. Information concerning closures, delays and noise disturbances will be available on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/moodyairforcebase.

If in the event the exercises are interrupted by a real world event, a subsequent advisory will be published.

Questions can be directed to the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146, 23wg.pa@us.af.mil or officialflyingtigersmediaops@gmail.com. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases.