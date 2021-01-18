//Moody AFB continues COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Share with friends











Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base continues COVID-19 vaccination distribution in accordance with Department of Defense and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidance on 14 Jan, 2021.

Vaccinations are available for active duty, reserve, government and USAF contracted employees. At this time, the vaccination is not mandatory and will only be given to those who volunteer.

All DoD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement to protect our safety as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.

The link below contains thoughts and encouragement from Air Forces top leaders concerning the vaccination.

https://www.defensenews.com/news/your-air-force/2021/01/14/gen-brown-chief-bass-receive-covid-vaccines-urge-airmen-to-do-the-same/

Moody AFB Public Affairs COVID-19 products are available at: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6483962/23d-mdg-conducts-covid-vaccine-drive-thru

For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For Moody specific COVID-19 guidance, visit www.moody.af.mil.

Please send all media queries, questions and concerns in an email to 23wg.pa@us.af.mil and officialflyingtigersmediaops@gmail.com. For urgent situations, please call 229-257-4146.