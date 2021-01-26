//Mediacom Communications commits $100,000 to combat hunger

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA, GA – January 25, 2021 – Mediacom Communications is contributing $10,000 to Second Harvest of South Georgia as part of a larger $100,000 donation to support regional food banks that assist individuals and families in communities where the company delivers Gigabit-speed internet service.

Second Harvest of South Georgia, Inc. works through a network of local partners to provide nutritious food to individuals and families across 26 Georgia counties. The region parallels an area where Mediacom’s fiber-based broadband network is available to homes and businesses in more than 35 communities.

Mediacom operates customer service centers in Americus, Bainbridge, Fitzgerald, Thomasville, Tifton and Valdosta, and those communities are among the many served by Second Harvest and its partner organizations. The $10,000 contribution is being made on behalf of Mediacom’s Georgia employees and is one of multiple cash donations given to local food banks affiliated with Feeding America.

“The COVID pandemic has put tremendous strain on our Nation, and so many American families are struggling to put food on the table in these difficult times,” said Mediacom Founder, Chairman and CEO, Rocco B. Commisso. “As a company, we are fortunate to serve 1,500 small and mid-sized cities and towns across 22 states. I know I speak for all of our employees when I say how important it is to help our friends and neighbors in these communities during their time of need.”

“Second Harvest of South Georgia is exceptionally grateful for this generous gift. It will help us to distribute nearly 90,000 meals worth of food. We are seeing record-high levels of need for food assistance in the communities we serve. Mediacom’s extraordinary contribution will have a tangible, positive impact on thousands of South Georgians in need” said Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall.

In addition to its food bank contribution, Mediacom in recent months quadrupled company resources used to help low-income families with K-12 students receive home internet service. The program, Connect2Compete, is available in all Mediacom service areas to provide low-cost internet access for virtual learning. In addition, Mediacom recently signed onto the K-12 Bridge to Broadband initiative to help school districts close digital gaps among student families.