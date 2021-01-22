//Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office warns against scam caller

Share with friends











LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga.— The Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office recently posted that multiple persons have contacted them to report an impersonator. Residents have received phone calls wherein the caller claimed to be the LSCO. The scammer went on to order that they pay money to avoid arrest. The Sherriff’s Office warns those who receive such calls not to forward any personal information or money to the caller. For information, contact the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office at 229.671.2950.