Share with friends











Release:

LCS Thank AKA Sorority for Donation

Lowndes County Schools would like to thank the extraordinary women of Kappa ETA Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority, INC. for providing COVID-19 relief snack bags and goody baskets to our elementary school custodians. The organization donated over 30 snack bags and seven goody baskets for our often-unsung heroes!