//HUD’s Homeless Count in Valdosta cancelled due to COVID-19

Share with friends











Release:

Street Outreach Portion of 2021 Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Every two years, states are required to complete a Point-In-Time (PIT), Homeless Count, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These counts are coordinated in Georgia through the Georgia Department for Community Affairs (DCA), who generally coordinates a PIT count statewide yearly to determine the number of homeless families and individuals in Georgia. For the last five years, the City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division has coordinated the local count for Valdosta/Lowndes County. This process usually consists of city employees and volunteers heading out into the community to manually count the number of homeless families and individuals in the area on a particular night (point in time) and throughout one week following the street count.

This year’s street outreach count was scheduled to start on Monday, January 25 and continue with collection of data through the week, ending on January 30. Unfortunately, due to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area and the state as a whole, the street outreach portion of this year’s count has been canceled entirely. DCA will still complete a sheltered homeless count through the HMIS system and local organizations.

The 2021 Georgia Homeless Count and the availability of homeless information by county are part of DCA’s responsibilities for the Balance of State Continuum of Care plan under the federal McKinney–Vento programs.

For additional information, contact the City of Valdosta Neighborhood Development Division at 229-671-3617.