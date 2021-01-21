//COVID-19 vaccine supply runs short in Lowndes County

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Health Department COVID Vaccine Shortage

Second Dose Appointments are Current Priority

Valdosta – Due to a limited supply of COVID vaccine, Lowndes County Health Department will start contacting individuals today, January 21, to cancel appointments for those who have not yet received their first vaccination in the health department or drive thru. Individuals with appointments for their second dose will not be affected.

“We must ensure anyone who received their first dose of COVID vaccine at Lowndes County Health Department or in our Drive Thru at the Civic Center receives their second dose,” stated William Grow, MD, FACP, district health director. “Unfortunately, manufacturers are not able to keep up with the demand currently in the United States.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, vaccine supply is limited in the U.S. and Georgia only receives what the federal government allocates. As production of current vaccines is increased, which we hope to see in coming weeks, and as other vaccines are approved for use, our goal is to provide vaccinations to everyone, prioritizing those at highest risk of exposure and infection.

Health department staff will keep a list of all appointments cancelled and these individuals will be contacted first when we receive an adequate supply of vaccine to reopen appointments.

Individuals that will not be able to receive their vaccine from Lowndes County Health Department are encouraged to visit the DPH Vaccine Locator at https://dph.georgia.gov/locations/covid-vaccination-site. All enrolled providers that offer the vaccine to the community are listed on this website.

“Individuals that have scheduled second dose appointments at Lowndes County Health Department or in our Drive Thru will not be affected,” says Grow. “While we sincerely regret this has happened within our district and throughout Georgia, we are thankful for other enrolled providers that will be able to continue vaccinating persons within our community that are at high risk.”

Individuals are asked to not call the health department immediately but to wait for a staff member to contact them. For the most up-to-date information on COVID vaccine supply at Lowndes County Health Department, please visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19.