//Sign Up for VPD Citizen’s Police Academy

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department would like to announce the 30th Session of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) which will be held each Thursday night from September 5, 2019 through November 7, 2019.

The goal of the CPA is to give citizens a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern day law enforcement agency and at the same time, promote a team concept between the Valdosta Police Department and the citizens they serve.

During the academy, students are exposed to a variety of topics to give students a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement.

Students will be given a tour of the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, a tour of the Emergency 911 Center, a tour of Valdosta State Prison, shooting simulation training, the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers as well as an introduction to the function and mission of each bureau within the department.

There are no fees to attend and all materials needed are furnished free of charge. The students will meet each Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. during the 10-week class and there will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy.

Citizens who are interested need to contact Captain Kari Williams at (229) 293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application. The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first come basis. The CPA is given twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Those applicants not selected for this session may be selected to attend the CPA in Spring 2020.