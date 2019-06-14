//Multi-Agency Sting Leads to 4 Arrests

Share with friends











THOMAS CO., Ga. – Charles “Charlie” Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announced Thursday that multiple federal search warrants were executed in Grady and Thomas counties on Wednesday in a joint law enforcement operation involving DEA, GBI, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Vice/Narcotics Squad and Cairo Police Department.

Warrants were executed at:

• 159 Alison Drive, Cairo.

• 274 Temple Terrance Circle, Cairo.

• 628 Marshall St., Thomasville.

• 2848 Bark Ave., Cairo.

• 1094 Woodland Road, Cairo.

• 91 13th Ave. S.W., Cairo.

As a result of the execution of these warrants, methamphetamine, marijuana, approximately $20,000 in US currency, firearms and illegally possessed prescription medications were recovered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Tobias Sanders was arrested in Thomas County and remains in the Thomas County Jail. Orry Bell, Joseph Jones, and Kentrail Brown were arrested in Grady County and remain in the Grady County Jail.

Those arrested are presumed innocent unless and until convicted beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.