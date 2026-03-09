//VSU to host lecture on chronic disease

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State hosts Dr. Paul Reynolds for the Connell Lecture, discussing chronic disease, glycation, and inflammation.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present its 41st Clyde Eugene Connell Visiting Lecture Series event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Hugh C. Bailey Science Center Auditorium 1011. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

VSU’s Clyde Eugene Connell Visiting Lecture Program and Department of Biology have invited Utah-based cell biologist and physiologist Dr. Paul R. Reynolds to discuss “Breaking Chronic Disease: Targeting Glycation and Inflammation.” He is a professor in the Department of Physiology and Developmental Biology at Brigham Young University.

“Chronic low-grade inflammation drives many modern diseases, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, dementia, and autoimmune disorders,” shared event organizers. “A central culprit is glycation, the non-enzymatic binding of glucose to proteins and lipids, forming advanced glycation end products (AGEs) that trigger oxidative stress, impair cells, and amplify inflammation across tissues. This presentation explores how dietary carbohydrates and insulin resistance fuel the glycation-inflammation cascade and highlights practical lifestyle strategies, including carbohydrate control and intermittent fasting, to reduce AGE burden and systemic inflammation. Additionally, emerging evidence on xylitol will be discussed, demonstrating its potential to lower postprandial glucose, limit glycation, and support mucosal and gut microbiome health.”

The Clyde Eugene Connell Visiting Lecture Series honors the legacy of Clyde Eugene Connell, who served the faculty, staff, and students of Valdosta State’s Department of Biology for more than two decades. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Valdosta State College in 1954. After earning a Master of Science in Zoology from the University of Georgia, he returned to Valdosta State in 1958 as a member of the faculty. He went on to earn a Doctor of Philosophy in Biology from UGA, and in 1962 he was named head of VSU’s Department of Biology, a position he held until his retirement in 1981. His contributions to the university, the community, higher education, and the field of biology continue to inspire new generations of Blazers.

