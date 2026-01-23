//Get Ready for a Night of Fun and Fellowship!

Share with friends

LAKE PARK, GA. – Join Lake Park Community Church for their annual auction on Saturday, January 24th.

From Lake Park Community Church:

Lake Park Community Church is hosting their annual auction Saturday January 24, 2026, and want to invite YOU to be there! Bring a finger food to share, and join us for an evening of great company, fantastic finds, and community spirit.

Lake Park Community Church is still looking for donations for the auction! Got a crafty skill, a tasty treat, or a unique item to offer? They are talking crafts, baked goods, refinished furniture, quilts, paintings, and more!

Skills like free lessons, home-cooked meals, or even a weekend getaway at your vacation home – it’s all up for grabs!

For more info call Sabrina at Lake Park Community Church (229) 262-9739.

Story and photo source: Sabrina with Lake Park Community Church