//NCNW seeks sponsors, vendors for Community-Wide Family Reunion

VALDOSTA – The NCNW 10th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion is a free event to the community with slots open for vendors and sponsors.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), a nationally recognized 501 C3 organization, has open slots for vendors, churches, businesses, and organizations during their upcoming 10th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion, which will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scott Park located at 1101 Old Statenville Rd. The event is free and open to the entire community. All donations and sponsorships are tax deductible. The family-themed event will have live entertainment, vendors on site, free resources, and games for the entire community.

“NCNW is committed to not only celebrating families in our community but also providing resources along with a day of entertainment to remind them of the importance of working and supporting one another. It is my vision to expand not only on Dr. Height’s intention but to impact as many families as possible through this initiative continually,” stated Section President, Attorney Karla Walker.

Historically, NCNW’s fifth National Chair and President, the late Dr. Dororthy Irene Height, envisioned a family reunion celebration in 1986 to unify African American communities and amplify the historic strengths and values of their legacies. Moreover, the Valdosta-Lowndes Section established a similar vision to incorporate celebrating families and unity throughout the community through this celebration.

“Reunited and it feels so good! This event is for the entire family, it is about the soul of the community, reuniting over food, fellowship, and fun – Heavy on the fun!,” stated event Co-Chair Nicole Mattis.

To be a sponsor, or vendor or to provide a free service to local families, contact NCNW (361) 423-0833 or ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com. ALL families are encouraged to come out and receive resources and celebrate families in the Valdosta-Lowndes community and surrounding areas.