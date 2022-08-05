//5th annual Community Block Party a success

Share with friends

Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.

More than 600 students and their families received free school supplies and enjoyed a day filled with activities, music, food, and fun.

“This means a lot to not only the community but also the City of Valdosta due to meeting a need and providing a service to the community to support our youth as they return to school,” said Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager Anetra Riley.”

Riley is proud of the turnout for the event and the City of Valdosta’s commitment to providing and serving the children in the community.

Riley stated, “This allows us to assist children in our community with the proper resources and a positive start for the school year and to ensure they have what they need to be successful.”

The Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments thank the City Council, City leadership, and local community organization and sponsors for helping in this year’s community block party; this event will continue to positively impact the citizens of Valdosta and surrounding cities for years to come.