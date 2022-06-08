//Wrong Turn Band in concert at the Art Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – This Friday, June 10, the Wrong Turn Band will be performing free to the public for a Music in the Art Park concert with food vendor Creole Sol on site.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the Wrong Turn Band for a Music in the Art Park concert on Friday, June 10, from 7-9 p.m. in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson St. The concert is sponsored by Mala Vallotton and is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Creole Sol will be the vendor on site.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.