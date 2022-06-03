//Wiregrass announces Valdosta scholarship winners

Share with friends

Photo: seated l-r: Amy Thomas, Radiologic Technology; Gracie Tenery, Associate of Science in General Business; and Dale Bethel, Automotive Technology, and standing is Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements. Not pictured: Belinda Thomas, Associate of Science in Nursing.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College congratulates summer semester scholarship winners on the Valdosta Campus.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation awarded multiple scholarships to help students complete their education and develop workforce skills. Four students from the Valdosta Campus received scholarships to help pay for tuition, fees, books, and supplies needed for their programs, which were made possible because of generous college supporters. The scholarships were merit-based, and applicants had to complete an application and provide letters of support.

The Valdosta Campus students awarded scholarships for Summer Semester were: Amy Thomas, Radiologic Technology, Farmers and Merchants Bank Scholarship; Gracie Tenery, Associate of Science in General Business, Fryslie Memorial Scholarship; Dale Bethel, Automotive Technology, Georgia Automotive Dealers Association Scholarship; and Belinda Thomas, Associate of Science in Nursing, CJB Scholarship.

Radiologic Technology student Amy Thomas shared how grateful she is for the Farmers and Merchants Banks Scholarship she received. “This multi-semester scholarship has meant I didn’t have to pay for my books or take out any student loans this semester,” shared Thomas.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Wiregrass is hosting Free Application Week for Fall Semester, June 13 – 17. Save money when you apply in-person Monday through Thursday or online Monday through Friday. Fall Semester classes begin on August 16. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.