//Viking football season tickets on sale

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Viking 2022 football season tickets are on sale for a limited time at the ticket office.

Release:

Season tickets for the 2022 Viking football season will go on sale beginning Monday June 6, 2022. This year there will be six (6) regular season home games. The cost for each season ticket package will be $60. The deadline for renewing your season tickets will be Wednesday July 13, 2022.

The Georgia-Florida Classic on Saturday, August 20 is not included in the season ticket package. The Classic is a two game ticket with Colquitt playing Deerfield Beach at 5:00 PM in the first game. Lowndes will host American Heritage at 8:00 PM in the second game. Tickets are $15 and will cover admission for both games. All seating for the Classic is general admission. Classic tickets will be available when you purchase your reserve seat season tickets. Viking fans are encouraged to purchase their Classic tickets when they purchase their season tickets.

Tickets will need to be purchased from the ticket office. Due to postage concerns and lost tickets, renewing by mail will not be an option. The ticket office accepts cash, checks, and credit cards.

All ticket sales will be final. Should a team cancel, we will exhaust all attempts to either reschedule or find a replacement opponent. However should we have to cancel a game due to circumstances outside of our control, ticket purchases will not be refunded. Please safeguard your tickets. The athletic department does not replace lost, stolen, or mutilated tickets.

All season ticket holders should receive a ticket form showing your season ticket information from last year. Please bring this document with you when renewing your tickets. If someone is picking up your tickets for you please send this order form with them. This will speed the process of renewing. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education on Norman Drive. The entrance is across from Goo Goo car wash.

Again, the deadline for claiming your seats for the 2022 season is Wednesday July 13, 2022. On Thursday July 14, season ticket holders and touchdown club members can purchase additional tickets and/or upgrade their seats. On Friday, July 15, all remaining seats will be available for the general public.

Student season passes will be available for Lowndes High School students in August at Lowndes High School.

Please make plans now to enjoy what promises to be another exciting year of Lowndes Football as we welcome Head Coach, Zach Grage, and Superintendent, Shawn Haralson, to the One Lowndes Family.

Below is a copy of the schedule and ticket office hours. The six (6) game tickets included in the season ticket package are in bold.

2022 Viking Football DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY TIME Friday August 5 Pre-Season – Tift Co Away 7:00 Friday August 12 Intra-Squad Scrimmage Martin Stadium 7:00 Saturday August 20 American Heritage FL Martin Stadium 8:00 Friday August 26 Gadsden Co FL Home 8:00 Friday September 2 N. Miami Beach FL Home 8:00 Friday September 9 OPEN Friday September 16 East Coweta Away 8:00 Friday September 23 Grayson Home 8:00 Friday September 30 OPEN Friday October 7 Valdosta Home 8:00 Friday October 14 Dunbar-Ft Myers FL Home 8:00 Friday October 21 Colquitt Away 7:30 Friday October 28 Richmond Hill Home 8:00 Friday November 4 Camden Away 7:30 2022 Lowndes Viking Football Schedule

Ticket Office Schedule

June 6 – June 9

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM

Friday Closed

June 13 – June 16

Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM

Friday Closed

June 20 – June 23

Monday – Wednesday 9:00 AM– 4:30 PM

Thursday 9:00 AM – Noon

Friday Closed

June 24 – July 6, 2022 – Closed

July 7 – July 8, 2022

Thursday 12:30 PM– 4:30 PM

Friday 12:30 PM– 4:00 PM

July 11 – July 13, 2022

Monday – Wednesday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday July 13 – Deadline to Renew

July 14, 2022 (Thursday) 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM – Season ticket holders and TD Club member’s upgrades and additional purchases

July 15, 2022 (Friday) – 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM General Public

Beginning Monday July 18 the ticket office will be open Monday – Thursday from 12:30 PM till 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM till 1:00 PM.