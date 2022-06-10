//VHS Boys Basketball Program hosts Wildcat Camp

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Boys Basketball Program presents Boys Wildcat Camp for rising 1st-9th graders at the VHS Gymnasium.

Another summer camp for kids has been added!!

Please join the Valdosta High School Boys Basketball Program on Friday, July 1 for our 2nd annual Wildcat Camp at the VHS Gymnasium on the campus of VHS.

This year’s camp will be hosted by Regional Basketball Talent Scout/Evaluator and Boys Basketball Assistant Coach Brandon Johnson. Joining him will be VSU Basketball’s Maurice Gordon, and former Wildcats player Downtown Ricky Brown!

Camp will be 8:30 am-3:30 pm for rising 1st through 9th grade boys. The camp fee will be $30 upon drop off, this fee includes lunch. Join us as we teach a few skills, drills and offers tons of fun. We look forward to seeing you there!