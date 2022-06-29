//Valdosta Middle School track closed for resurfacing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The track on the campus of Valdosta Middle School is currently closed for construction.

Release:

The track on the campus of Valdosta Middle School is currently closed and unavailable to the public. The track is being resurfaced and will not reopen until construction is completed which will likely be in September 2022.

Once the construction project has been completed, the hours of availability for usage of the track will remain the same. During school days, the track will be closed to the public from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. However, anytime before or after those hours and on holidays and weekends, the track will be open to the public. The priority continues to be maintaining a safe, uninterrupted, educational environment for our students during the school day.