//South Health District offering OTC COVID tests

VALDOSTA – At-home COVID-19 test kits is now offered over-the-cunty by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is now offering over-the-counter (OTC) at-home COVID-19 test kits at all county health departments.

Health departments within South Health District include Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties.

At-home test kits are rapid antigen tests and offer results from the comfort of your home within minutes. These kits do not require a lab or clinician to read or process the results.

To receive a test kit, individuals should visit their local health department. Test kits are offered at no cost and no health insurance information is collected.

When To Use a Self-Test Kit

· If experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 test immediately

· If exposed to someone with COVID-19, test at least 5 days after exposure. If negative, consider testing again in 1 to 2 days

· If going to an indoor event or gathering, consider testing right before the event.

How To Use a Self-Test Kit

Each test kit will come with instructions for collection. If you do not follow the manufacturers instructions, the test result may be incorrect.

What Your Test Results Mean

If positive:

· Stay home for at least 5 days and isolate from others in your home.

· Tell your close contacts so they can take precautions.

· Wear a well-fitted mask when around others. If available, a N-95 or KN-95 respirator is recommended.

· Watch for symptoms. If you have any emergency warning signs, seek emergency care immediately.

If negative, that means the test did not detect the virus, but doesn’t rule out an infection.

· Some self-tests are designed to be used in a series (also known as serial testing). Consider repeating the test 24 to 48 hours later. Multiple negative tests increase the confidence that you are not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.



For more information on OTC testing, isolation or COVID-19 visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19 or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.