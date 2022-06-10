//Lowndes Board of Elections meeting announced

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct a public meeting on June 14, 2022.

Board of elections meeting notice

*****notice of public meeting*****

Notice is hereby given that the Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct the monthly public meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at the Elections office on 2808 N. Oak Street, Valdosta, GA.

All interested parties are invited to attend.

For meeting information, please call the Elections office at 229-671-2850 or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.