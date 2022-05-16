//VSU releases Blazers fall 2022 football schedule
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has released the Blazer 2022 Football Schedule for the upcoming fall season. The football schedule will start on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against Keiser.

2022 Football Schedule

DateTimeAtOpponentLocationTVRadioTournamentResult
September 1, 2022 (Thursday)7 p.m.HomeKeiserValdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
September 10, 2022 (Saturday)5 p.m.HomeVirginia UnionValdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder StadiumFamily Weekend
September 17, 2022 (Saturday)TBAAwayMiles CollegeFairfield, Ala.
September 24, 2022 (Saturday)12 p.m.AwayShorterRome, Ga.
October 1, 2022 (Saturday)TBAAwayDelta StateCleveland, Miss.
October 8, 2022 (Saturday)7 p.m.HomeWest AlabamaValdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
October 15, 2022 (Saturday)3 p.m.HomeMississippi CollegeValdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder StadiumHomecoming 2022
October 22, 2022 (Saturday)6 p.m.AwayWest GeorgiaCarrollton, Ga.
October 29, 2022 (Saturday)TBAAwayNorth GreenvilleTigerville, S.C.
November 5, 2022 (Saturday)7 p.m.HomeWest FloridaValdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
November 12, 2022 (Saturday)TBANeutralGSC OpponentTBAGSC Challenge
