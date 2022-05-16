//VSU releases Blazers fall 2022 football schedule

Release:
VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has released the Blazer 2022 Football Schedule for the upcoming fall season. The football schedule will start on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium against Keiser.
2022 Football Schedule
|Date
|Time
|At
|Opponent
|Location
|TV
|Radio
|Tournament
|Result
|September 1, 2022 (Thursday)
|7 p.m.
|Home
|Keiser
|Valdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
|September 10, 2022 (Saturday)
|5 p.m.
|Home
|Virginia Union
|Valdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
|Family Weekend
|September 17, 2022 (Saturday)
|TBA
|Away
|Miles College
|Fairfield, Ala.
|September 24, 2022 (Saturday)
|12 p.m.
|Away
|Shorter
|Rome, Ga.
|October 1, 2022 (Saturday)
|TBA
|Away
|Delta State
|Cleveland, Miss.
|October 8, 2022 (Saturday)
|7 p.m.
|Home
|West Alabama
|Valdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
|October 15, 2022 (Saturday)
|3 p.m.
|Home
|Mississippi College
|Valdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
|Homecoming 2022
|October 22, 2022 (Saturday)
|6 p.m.
|Away
|West Georgia
|Carrollton, Ga.
|October 29, 2022 (Saturday)
|TBA
|Away
|North Greenville
|Tigerville, S.C.
|November 5, 2022 (Saturday)
|7 p.m.
|Home
|West Florida
|Valdosta, Ga. / Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
|November 12, 2022 (Saturday)
|TBA
|Neutral
|GSC Opponent
|TBA
|GSC Challenge