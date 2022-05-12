//Valdosta native traveling the world on Navy carrier

Share with friends

Photo: Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brian Tarnalicki, from Baltimore, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jahcobi Edmonds, from Valdosta, Georgia, raise the Union Jack on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

NAPLES, ITALY – Valdosta native, Airman Jahcobi Edmonds, serves aboard the USS Harry S. Truman while at a port visit in Italy.

Release:

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brian Tarnalicki, from Baltimore, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jahcobi Edmonds, from Valdosta, Georgia, raise the Union Jack on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) as the ship pulls into Naples, Italy for a scheduled port visit, May 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.