//Turner Center celebrates anniversary with cruise raffle

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is raffling a Diamond Princess Cruise to beautiful Cabo San Lucas in celebration of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission’s (LVAC) diamond anniversary. One lucky person will win a 7-day, midship balcony cruise for two or may apply the $3,000 award value to a Princess Cruise of his or her choice.

An information reception, led by Jane Shelton of South Georgia Travel, will be held at the Turner Center on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shelton will describe the award package, as well as other great places to travel this summer. Refreshments and beverages will also be served.

Raffle tickets will officially go on sale on Monday, May 23 at the reception and will be on sale through the LVAC’s 60th Anniversary Gala, which will be held at the Turner Center on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. The winner does not need to be present to win. Supporters of the arts may purchase a raffle ticket for $25 each or get five tickets for $100.

Profits from the Cruising for the Arts raffle will benefit the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The newest addition to the Turner Center Campus is 75 percent through conceptual phase, and it is expected to open by end of 2023. The Children’s Imagination Station will offer local and regional children the opportunity to appreciate the South Georgia community through a variety of art experiences.

For more information about the Cruising for the Arts raffle or the information reception on May 23, visit turnercenter.org or call 229-247-2487.